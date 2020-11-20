Exclusive Global Debut of The Count – a FITE Streaming Series

The global high stakes gambling world -- from Vegas to Macau -- is the setting for this swagger-filled scripted series; Co-stars and cameos pack the episodes from Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. to to poker champion Daniel Negreanu, MMA stars Rampage Jackson and Cung Le, and EDM DJ Steve Aoki; Watch the first episode for FREE on Friday, November 27th – only on the FITE digital platform

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FITE, the premiere global platform for sports and entertainment, announced today the exclusive streaming debut of The Count, a brand new streaming series with three initial episodes. Fans of Entourage, The Hangover and Ballers will enjoy the group dynamic and special celebrity guest vibe. The Count is a modern retelling of the classic “The Count of Monte Cristo” set against the backdrop of Las Vegas, Macau, South America, and a global gaming empire. With an all-star line-up, cast, and story that will keep you counting the twists and turns of the narrative, this original series debuts on the FITE platform on Friday, November 27th, 2020. This is the very first scripted series to ever appear on FITE.

The Count was executive produced by multiple Academy Award-winner Jonathan Sanger (The Elephant Man, Mission Impossible 2, Vanilla Sky) and written and directed by Mars Callahan (Poolhall Junkies, What Love is). The series stars Rob Iler, Mars Callahan, Mekhi Phifer, Kevin Pollak, Kassem Garaibeh, and Lily Berlina with featured performances from Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr., Armand Assante, Brande Roderick, Rampage Jackson, Cung Le, Steve Aoki and dozens of sports stars, entertainers and celebrities.

Check out the trailer: CLICK HERE

Best of all – Episode 1 of The Count is FREE on FITE on November 27th and 28th. Episodes 2 and 3 of The Count will debut on Pay Per View on FITE, late Saturday night, November 28th following the biggest PPV fight event of the year.

FITE has an important weekend coming up as the exclusive digital carrier of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones, Jr. PPV fight presented by Triller on Saturday, November 28th, so launching this new series featuring Tyson and Jones as co-stars in the series made a lot of sense.

"We carry a lot of iconic events on FITE," said Michael Weber, FITE’s Chief Operating Officer. “when we met The Count principals from Branded Entertainment Inc. and RYU, and saw the Tyson-Jones tie-in, we felt it was meant to be.”

FITE, an international company headquartered in New York, has streamed more than 3,500 events in the last 5 years including shows from some of the biggest PPV sports and entertainment providers.

