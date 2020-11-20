Martin Kao Steps Down as CEO of Martin Defense Group

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, HI, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Kao has stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Martin Defense Group.

Martin Kao will be succeeded by Mr. Daniel J. Brunk, who takes the reins as CEO and Manager, effective immediately. Mr. Brunk currently works out of Martin Defense Group’s Arlington Office.

Before joining Martin Defense Group earlier this year, Mr. Brunk had a decorated career in the U.S Navy, where he served for 30 years, reaching the high rank of Navy Captain. During his distinguished Naval career, Mr. Brunk served as Executive Officer of USS Nevada and the Commanding Officer of USS Helena. Following Command, Mr. Brunk was the Deputy Director of the Farragut Technical Analysis Center at the Office of Naval Intelligence, then served in the Operations and Information Directorate on the Chief of Naval Operations staff. His last post was as Navy Assistant to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Director.

Mr. Brunk is a graduate of the Naval War College and holds a B.S. in Controls Systems Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and an M.S. in Engineering Management from George Washington University.

About Martin Defense Group

Martin Defense Group provides research and development capabilities for the Department of Defense, NASA, and other government agencies. Historically a provider of naval architecture and modeling and simulation services, its portfolio has diversified to encompass digital twins, power and energy systems, unmanned vehicles, cyber security, robotics, autonomy, AI/ML, data science, inflatables, composites, and additive manufacturing. Originally founded in Hawaii in 1979, the company has offices in Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

