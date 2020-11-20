UNCF Houston to Raise Funds for HBCUs via New Drive-In Movie Event

Lorretta Devine to make virtual appearance during drive-in event featuring Paramount’s “Dreamgirls” director’s cut version

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staying safe and having fun, the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Houston annual fundraising gala is transforming into an in-person movie night this year. Families and friends can socially distance and relax in their cars while enjoying Paramount Pictures’ “Dream Girls” at the “A Mind Is…” Reimagined: Drive-In Movie event, helping UNCF raise vitally needed funds for its mission of helping financially challenged students get to and through college.

“Events like this are important. During this time when we’re all facing a pandemic, helping students earn their college degrees is as important as ever,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “These students are our future pandemic frontliners—our future doctors, nurses, teachers and technologists—people who can make a real difference in all of our lives. We need as many students working on their college degrees as possible.”

The event will be an unforgettable experience set for 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Tom Bass Park Section 1 in Houston Texas. Legendary actress, Loretta Devine, who starred as “Lorrell” in the original Broadway musical will make a virtual appearance. Devine previously supported UNCF during the 33rd annual UNCF: An Evening Of Stars® which aired in 2012.

Proceeds from the event will benefit HBCUs and students across Texas and the United States who lack the financial support to go to or complete college. During a time of mandatory social distancing, vehicles will be allowed entry into the drive-in through a donation of $125.

“Dream Girls” evolved from the 1981 Broadway musical which follows the story of Motown recording group, The Supremes, and the history of music during the 1960s and 1970s. The 2006 film, written and directed by Bill Condon, stars Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose and Danny Glover.

Presented by H-E-B Grocery Company, this year’s corporate event sponsors and local businesses include Shell, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Comcast, Brentwood Baptist Church, CenterPoint Energy, Elijah and Diana White and more.

To register, please visit here. For more information, contact Juana Collins by e-mail at juana.collins@uncf.org



