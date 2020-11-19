State invites contractors to apply for the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program

The Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is seeking professional services from qualified organizations to provide technical assistance to localities participating in Phases 1 and 2 of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program (RCCP). A Request for Applications is now available to identify contractors who will lead the effort in completing Phases 1 and 2 of the program using DCM’s RCCP Planning Handbook.

Eligibility: Private planning and engineering firms, Councils of Government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and academic institutions (private and public). Multiple organizations may partner on one application.

Submission deadline: January 29, 2021

Selection Notices: February 2021

The Program Planning Handbook , also just released, provides guidance to program participants in completing Phases 1 and 2 of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program. Important existing data, tools, and resources are incorporated throughout the Program Planning Handbook to assist with the process, and specific program requirements are identified.

The phases of the Resilient Coastal Communities Program include:

Phase 1: Community Engagement and Risk/Vulnerability Assessment

Phase 2: Planning, Project Identification, and Prioritization

Phase 3: Engineering and Design

Phase 4: Project Implementation

Phases 1 and 2 of the Resilient Coastal Communities Program walk communities through a series of steps to qualitatively and quantitatively assess risks and vulnerabilities specific to their location, engage representative stakeholders, and complete a community-involved process to prioritize projects and action items to improve the resiliency of their community and critical assets. Once communities complete Phases 1 and 2, they become eligible for Phase 3 funding for project engineering and design, and Phase 4 implementation funding.

Questions about the new Resilient Coastal Communities Program and completed applications may be sent to RCCP@ncdenr.gov

