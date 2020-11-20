Navid Vahedi Discusses the Growth of Functional Medicine and Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC
Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC Is Playing a Major Role in the Growth of Functional MedicineLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past few years, there have been a lot of changes in the field of medicine and one of the biggest shifts has been the growth of an area called functional medicine, which Dr. Navid Vahedi and Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC are heavily pursuing. Given the role that functional medicine can play in the overall health of individuals and families, it is important for everyone to know how this field intersects with traditional medicine. Dr. Navid Vahedi and Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC are going to take a closer look at this interesting topic.
Dr. Navid Vahedi of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC Reviews Functional Medicine
First, it is important for everyone to know what functional medicine is. According to Dr. Navid Vahedi of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC, functional medicine is a unique field of medicine that takes a closer look at how and why illnesses occur. Instead of treating the symptoms on the surface, the goal of functional medicine is to remove the cause of the illness, which will allow the body to fight off the illness on its own. Dr. Navid Vahedi and Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals are trying to find a way to apply the fundamental goal of functional medicine to traditional medicine in and of itself.
Dr. Navid Vahedi Discusses the Role of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC
Dr. Navid Vahedi and Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC are located in Los Angeles, CA. This organization focuses on the general medical and surgical hospitals within the healthcare field. Dr. Navid Vahedi and Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC are unique because they are a compounding pharmacy. This means that they make most of their medications from scratch. Recently, the company has shifted its focus to functional medicine, which takes a science-based, individualized approach while also empowering both patients and practitioners to focus on the underlying cause of diseases to promote optimal wellness. With the potential that exists in this field, the company is now looking to use its medications to target the root causes of diseases to shift the manner in which these conditions are treated.
Dr. Navid Vahedi Discusses the Future of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC and Functional Medicine
Even though Dr. Navid Vahedi and Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC are still relatively new to the field, the potential is clearly there. During the next few years, Dr. Navid Vahedi and Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC are only going to deepen their focus when it comes to functional medicine. The opportunity to reduce the timeframe of disease and remove symptoms without leading to side effects will ultimately lead to a better quality of life for patients all over the world. In many ways, this is going to be the future of medicine.
