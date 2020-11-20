New Book Outlines an Improved Approach to Intervention for Elementary Educators

/EIN News/ -- Bloomington, Ind., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Best Practices at Tier 2: Supplemental Interventions for Additional Student Support, Elementary—published by Solution Tree—authors Sharon V. Kramer, Bob Sonju, Mike Mattos and Austin Buffum provide elementary educators with fundamental practices and tools for implementing effective interventions at Tier 2 of the RTI at Work™ process.

“We have a profound desire to help schools and teams become more effective in providing Tier 2 targeted intervention to help all students learn at high levels,” explain the authors in the book’s introduction. “Through extensive experiences—both good and sometimes not so good—research, and best practice, we have discovered both cultural and structural practices that strengthen learning, support teams, and lead to high levels of learning for every student.”

The resource is part of a six-book series on best instructional practices at each tier of the RTI at Work process:



TIER 1 - Access to essential grade-level standards for all students

TIER 2 - Additional support to master essential grade-level standards

TIER 3 - Intensive remediation in universal skills



To provide in-depth support to educators, each chapter of Best Practices at Tier 2, Elementary focuses on select foundational principles of effective Tier 2 interventions and is divided into four sections: Why We Need to Do Things Differently, Here’s How, Big Ideas and Key Considerations Rubric.

“With the increase in virtual learning, never have high-functioning professional learning communities and well-planned, data-driven interventions been more critical,” said Michelle North, principal of Bloomington Hills Elementary in St. George, Utah. “In Best Practices at Tier 2, Elementary, the authors carefully outline and detail a clear road map for how educators can do the important work of meeting the needs of all learners through strong, effective Tier 2 interventions and support.”



Best Practices at Tier 2, Elementary and its companion title Best Practices at Tier 1, Elementary are available to order at SolutionTree.com



About the Authors

Sharon V. Kramer, PhD, knows firsthand the demands and rewards of working in a professional learning community. As an author and a leader in the field, she emphasizes the importance of creating and using quality assessments as a continual part of the learning process. Dr. Kramer served as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction of Kildeer Countryside School District 96 in Illinois.





Bob Sonju is an award-winning educational leader and educational consultant recognized for his energetic commitment to building effective teams, developing RTI structures that support teachers and students and creating effective school culture committed to student learning. He is currently executive director of learning and development for Washington County School District.





Austin Buffum, EdD, has 38 years of experience in public schools. His many roles include serving as former senior deputy superintendent of the Capistrano Unified School District in California. Dr. Buffum has delivered presentations and trainings on the RTI at Work model in over 500 schools and districts around the world.





Mike Mattos, an internationally recognized author, presenter and practitioner, specializes in uniting teachers, administrators and support staff to transform schools. Mike is a former principal of Marjorie Veeh Elementary School and Pioneer Middle School in California, where he helped create cultures of success, improving learning for all students.





