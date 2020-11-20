Smith Management Group Hosts Reserve Studies Board Training Webinar

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group, an Associa® company, recently hosted “Reserve Studies: Planning for your Association’s Financial Future,” a training webinar for association board members.

The online training event was designed to instruct participants on preparing their association for a successful financial future. Featuring guest speaker Kevin Bobb, chief executive officer of Building Reserves Inc., the webinar covered reserve basics, identified the importance of reserve studies, and provided additional information about Building Reserves. Building Reserves is a reserve study provider that assists boards, communities, and building owners in understanding their built environments and paving the way to a sound financial future by promoting access to information, innovation, knowledge, increased understanding, and responsible financial planning. Mr. Bobb holds a Reserve Specialist designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and has been instrumental in new product development for Building Reserves.

“One focus area of the leadership team at Smith Management Group is educating board members with up-to-date industry information that prepares them to best lead their communities,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “As part of that continued focus, we hosted this educational webinar to provide board members with access to an expert on financial planning. Opportunities like this help our clients guide their communities with confidence.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

