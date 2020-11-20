“Liberty Wave” Sweeps America’s State Legislatures as YAL Secures 123 Wins!

Young Americans for Liberty sparks explosion of wins in state legislatures

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSTIN, TEXAS — While headlines obsess over the races for the White House, the Senate, and the House, the liberty movement has been given plenty to celebrate this week...

On Tuesday, YAL scored 123 wins for targeted state legislative seats through its top-ranked grassroots program, Operation Win at the Door. This surge of victories brings YAL’s all-time number of wins to 179.

“YAL’s model is simple: recruit students on America’s college campuses and deploy them to turn out voters for state races,” said YAL President Cliff Maloney. “To date, YAL students have knocked an astronomical 2,934,550 doors with Operation Win at the Door. I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this extraordinary effort to restore the republic. When YAL elects 250 liberty legislators by 2022 at the state level, we’ll have built the bench that will save liberty in America.”

YAL Analyst Kristin Tate also weighed in on the matter Wednesday during an interview with Newsmax’s John Bachman, saying, “What we learned last night… is that Americans do not want this radical, left-wing socialism. They don’t want higher taxes. They don’t want top-down government control over every aspect of American life.”

Moving forward, YAL will be pushing full speed ahead to achieve its final goal of electing 250 legislators by the end of 2022. Cliff Maloney is available to speak with accredited media personnel. To schedule an interview, please contact YAL Director of Public Relations Reed Cooley.

