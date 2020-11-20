Attorney General Becerra Announces Takedown of the Aryan Brotherhood and Fresnecks Street Gang in Fresno County

SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today announced the arrest of 50 individuals, the seizure of four firearms, illegal drugs including methamphetamine and heroin, and over $40,000 as part of a takedown of alleged members of the Aryan Brotherhood and the Fresnecks street gang in Fresno County. The arrests were the result of a multiagency investigation by the California Department of Justice, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations - Office of Correctional Safety (CDCR), the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

“Working alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, we’ve zeroed in and taken down alleged members of two criminal organizations with a history of violent crime in Fresno and throughout California,” said Attorney General Becerra. “The success of this operation highlights the way multiagency collaboration can help keep our communities safe. Thank you to all of the individuals who made this operation a success.”

The Aryan Brotherhood and Fresnecks are violent organizations with significant resources, which they use to purchase, possess, and distribute firearms and controlled substances. These groups are also responsible for home invasions, murders, kidnappings, large scale identity theft and fraud, as well as other violent crimes within Fresno County and throughout California.

On November 19, 2020, law enforcement agencies executed 26 search warrants and 65 arrest warrants in Fresno County, Los Angeles County, San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Tulare County. Over the course of the investigation into the Aryan Brotherhood, Fresnecks, and their associates, 102 arrests were made, and 47 firearms, 89 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.75 pounds of heroin, and $136,156 were seized.

The California Department of Justice took part in this multiagency investigation through the work of its Special Operations Unit — a collaborative investigative effort between the California Department of Justice and the California Highway Patrol that provides statewide enforcement for combating violent career criminals, gangs, and organized crime groups, along with intrastate drug traffickers. These unique and essential teams use the latest technology and advanced investigative techniques and work alongside local law enforcement to enhance investigations into violent criminals and organized crime throughout the state.

Under Attorney General Becerra’s leadership, the California Department of Justice has made a tenacious effort to work with local law enforcement agencies throughout California to target gang activity, making hundreds of arrests related to gang activity. Those collaborative actions include: