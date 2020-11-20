Value Partners Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders Relating to Fund Merger

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Partners Investments Inc. (Value Partners), the manager of the Value Partners Pools, announces that its proposal to merge VPI Global Equity Pool (“Merging Fund”) with VPI Foreign Equity Pool (“Continuing Fund”) was approved at a Special Meeting of unitholders of the Merging Fund held on November 19, 2020. The merger is to take effect immediately. In conjunction with the merger, the name of the Continuing Fund has changed to VPI Global Equity Pool.



About Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners is an investment management firm founded in 2005 that offers investment products and services through experienced financial advisors at investment dealers and mutual fund dealers across Canada. Value Partners is a registered investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer with $3.0 billion in assets under management on behalf of Canadian families and businesses.

