HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF NOV. 20 – NOV. 22, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 19, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 27, 24-hours a day, for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.