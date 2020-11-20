Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notice of Funding Availability - Anacostia River Corridor Restoration Planning Grant

DOEE seeks eligible entities to submit an application to develop a restoration plan for the Anacostia River corridor. This plan will serve as a roadmap for restoring habitat, enhancing resiliency to climate change and sea level rise, reducing pollution, and increasing inclusive and equitable public access. A requirement of the restoration plan is to engage multiple stakeholders as part of its development. Examples include local agencies, federal agencies, non-government organizations (NGOs), community-based organizations, and District residents. 

Beginning November 20, 2020, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected]  with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2022-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 15, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants: 

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations; 
  • Universities/educational institutions; and 
  • Private Enterprises. 

An informational webinar/conference call and opportunity for question and answers will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 11:00 am to Noon.

Webinar >> Meeting number: 172 141 0905 Password: P6c7K6xnGAb

Call in only: 1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.) 1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada) Access code: 172 141 0905

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

