NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL ANNOUNCES THE 2020 NVBDC ANNUAL AWARD RECIPIENTS
On behalf of Microsoft, my team and myself we are honored to receive NVBDC's “Corporate Support” award.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) was established to address the growing need to identify and certify both Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) for the commercial marketplace. Our initiatives focus on being the Veteran business certifying authority providing reliable revenue and management information to the business community.
Each year NVBDC Board of Directors and Officers review our corporations' activity, individual corporate members, NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses and our resource partners. Recommendations are solicited from all NVBDC team members and submitted to the Board for deliberation and selection. Each award has its own set of standards and criteria that are reviewed to ensure we have an appropriate candidate for the award. The person or company is recognized for merit or achievements well above normal expectations.
The NVBDC awards are announced at the annual NVBDC National Business Matchmaking Conference. Our 5th annual conference was held this year on November 5-6 in a virtual environment due to the pandemic. With over 500 Veterans and Corporations' overwhelming attendance, it was the perfect setting to acknowledge the award recipients.
NVBDC's system works, but it is essential to understand the extra mile of commitment needed for success. As we acknowledge the below recipients, we are proud of all our Certified SD/VOBs and beholden to the support received by all our Corporate Members.
Corporate Support Award is presented to the individual with a corporation that has demonstrated their guidance and mentorship of the NVBDC in building an organization that meets the highest standards and best practices of the corporate supplier diversity industry. For their support of our veteran business owners and their active participation in the development of the NVBDC.
Award Recipient: Fernando Hernandez, Director of Supplier Diversity & Sustainability, Microsoft
“On behalf of Microsoft, my team and myself we are honored to receive this NVBDC's “corporate support” award. I thank all of our Veterans and active duty military men and women and their families for your service, courage and love of our nation. I’m honored to serve you. God bless you” Said, Fernando Hernandez, Supplier Diversity & Sustainability Director, Microsoft
Fernando has experience in developing world-class programs in supplier diversity, sustainability and multicultural marketing for over 30 years. He has a proven track record of influence achieved by applying business acumen, innovation, and collaboration. In addition, Fernando’s focus is responsible sourcing, impact sourcing, marketing strategy, artificial intelligence, technology, management, innovation and collaboration. He has developed a world-class Supplier Diversity program for Microsoft that has grown from $600M to $2.7B in annual spend.
"NVBDC's process matching corporations to SD/VOBs has a proven track record with numerous success stories. NVBDC is so grateful to all our corporations who provided NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled, and Veteran-Owned Businesses access and opportunities. Fernando and Microsoft’s support truly stands out to reflect NVBDC goals and objectives. The support and leadership he endures in the global efforts to include NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs in their diverse supply chain are commendable. NVBDC thanks you for taking a leading role in all our efforts to support our Veterans." Said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
NVBDC would like to extend congratulations to Fernando Hernandez, Corporate Support Award recipient.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
