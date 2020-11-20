Connect with Key Digital in its Increased Lineup of Livestreams

Key Digital Creates New Ways to Maintain Relationships with Customers Virtually

/EIN News/ -- Mount Vernon, New York, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the current climate of social distance and physical separation, Key Digital has never felt closer to its integrators and customers thanks to an on-going and increasing number of livestream events hosted by the company. New content produced on weekly and monthly schedules is engaging more viewers at an exponential rate with each episode, showing how important these small acts of connection are in a time that might otherwise find the industry isolated.

The Key Digital lineup of broadcasts includes the following:

Coffee with Key – a weekly informal video chat session that takes place while National Sales Managers DeWayne Rains and Scott Craig shoot the breeze with National Training Manager Jonathon Ferry, as the name implies, over their morning cups of coffee. Guests include integrators excited to share their Key Digital installation stories ranging from the booming education market in the Dakotas, to beautiful Brooklyn Churches, to the massive undertaking that is Hudson Yards. Grab a cup of joe (or tea or hot cocoa, the company is inclusive to all breakfast beverages of choice) and hang with the Coffee with Key crew Thursdays at 9am.

“I believe we have something special going on especially with the comradery between Jonathon, DeWayne, and myself. I’ve received several comments from viewers specifically on how well we mesh well together during these broadcasts. That’s a fantastic compliment and good commentary on how great of a team we have at Key Digital,” said Scott Craig, Key Digital’s National Sales Manager for the Northern US.

KDLIVE – a monthly webinar focusing on new products and features, custom installs, and discussions on industry news and issues. It’s impossible to walk away from these webinars without a deeper understanding of the technologies and inspirations that make Key Digital and industry tick.

“KDLIVE, or Key Digital Live, is our monthly webinar that’s more like a webcast live on all of our social media platforms. On KDLIVE we talk about case studies, integrators who have experienced Key Digital products and installations recently, our hardware and our software platforms, and what’s hot in the industry. Everything is open for discussion, and our viewers can email a topic request in advance, or since it's live they can just type messages directly in the chat and we can address them as they come,” said Jonathon Ferry, National Training Manger for Key Digital.

Unlocking AV with Mike T – Key Digital enthusiasts already know of the impressive resume behind the founder and CEO of Key Digital, Mike Tsinberg. With over 30 years of experience, Mike helped pioneer both DVD technology and HDTV technology among many more for consumer and commercial use, earning him the nickname, “The Father of DVD”. Numerous awards abound in his groundbreaking technology development, and over 40 patents adorn the office wall is his name. In a first for the company, Mike will sit monthly on this new panel with AV editors, dealers, and leaders to discuss the latest and greatest in the industry.

“Mike’s honest assessments and eye-opening opinions on new technologies and trends is not to be missed. It’s always such a treat when someone this ingrained in the industry is available to speak in such an open forum. We have a slew of high-quality guests to enlighten our viewers, and we at Key Digital are just as excited as the next person to watch and learn from these broadcasts,” said Scott.

All episodes of each show are streamed on the Facebook Live service for ease of access across the world. Previous episodes can be found on our Facebook page, under “live”, and also on our YouTube channel. With each broadcast, audience members are invited to chime in with questions and comments at any time, setting a new standard for engagement.

“There are collaborators I speak with on the phone almost once a week, but only see in person once a year at a trade show or business meeting. I never did take for granted how much those brief interactions meant to us for relationship building, but now I am keenly aware of how important every interaction is. I miss my industry friends across the globe, and these webinars and fun broadcasts give back a little bit of that normalcy that I think we’re all looking for right now,” said DeWayne Rains, Key Digital’s National Sales Manager for the Southern US.

“Our industry has creativity in its core. Just when you think you’ve mastered one technology; another comes along to challenge and engage you. But without human interaction, without that connection to get your juices going, it’s easy to become stagnant and unchanging. With each episode we get to look for new content, and that has been an exciting part of this process. And our viewers love it and love making suggestions on what they want to see. We’re just really excited that our pet projects have grown to reach so many, and I know that I personally feel more creative with each episode. The viewers for our broadcasts aren't just passive listeners, they’re learning and thinking of the best uses for the products we’re discussing. That’s a process of creativity in and of itself. We don’t want to just go on about our products, we want to dig deep to explain the inner workings of the technologies themselves so everyone walks away with a better understanding of what makes our industry run the way it does,” said Jonathon. “We are nothing without our customers, and we hope that every bit of content we put out there helps them see that.”

