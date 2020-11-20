Orange County’s Coastline College President Announces Retirement After More Than A Decade of Service

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, CA, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Loretta Adrian has announced her retirement as President of Coastline College after eleven years of leading the college. Dr. Adrian joined the Coast Community College District as the sixth president of Coastline Community College on July 1, 2010.

"I cherish the time I have spent at Coastline working alongside highly dedicated faculty and staff whose work remains steadfastly focused on students. I am immensely proud of our shared accomplishments as well as the tenacity and creativity by which we overcame challenges. Coastline is truly unique, with a culture that values and exemplifies personal connections, caring, innovation, grit, and excellence. The next president will be very lucky to be part of this great organization.”

Founded originally as a “college beyond walls,” Coastline is one of the three colleges in the Coast District. It is renowned as one of the nation’s most innovative colleges for its pioneering and advanced work in distance and online education as well as comprehensive program delivery that includes on-site and hybrid classes and services to students locally, and through online learning nationally and internationally.

“Coastline College is a transformative power for students and the communities we serve,” said David Grant, president of the Coast District Board of Trustees. "Dr. Adrian is an equally transformative leader in the history of Coastline, turning the vision of the college into today's reality."

Dr. Adrian has been a champion of innovation for the last ten years, deepening the college’s commitment and practice of “students-first” philosophy, and supporting the faculty and staff. During her tenure, Coastline grew enrollment, increased student completion, and systematized integrated planning. Coastline became the first CA community college to be designated as a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education and became a minority serving institution—both Asian and Hispanic Serving. Dr. Adrian oversaw significant changes at Coastline during her tenure, including the opening of the beautiful and sustainable Newport Beach campus in July 2012, and the construction of the much-anticipated Coastline Student Services Center, which is scheduled to open in Fountain Valley in 2022.

Dr. Adrian's entire career is driven by a passion for putting students first and helping others achieve their greatest potential," said Coast District Chancellor John Weispfenning. "Her fellow presidents and I have benefitted from Dr. Adrian's vast experience and commitment to public higher education."

Dr. Adrian plans to retire at the end of the Spring 2021 semester, after which she will spend time with her son and grandson in San Diego. Her letter to the campus community can be viewed on Coastline's Office of the President website page. The Coast district intends to launch a nationwide search for a new president.

“Dr. Adrian has been a shining star for Coastline College as we meet students where they are,” said Dr. Deborah Henry, Academic Senate President, Coastline College. “Dr. Adrian's collegial management style and incredible ability to listen and support faculty will be sorely missed. The faculty of Coastline wish her a joyful retirement. “

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

