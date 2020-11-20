Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tune In To the First-Ever Virtual Indian Energy Program Review December 14–17

This year, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Indian Energy is hosting its first-ever Virtual Program Review December 14–17, 2020.

The annual event aims to bring together Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages to celebrate tribal energy successes and share information through a number of focused presentations. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually using a webinar format, so attendees and presenters can remain safe and join remotely.

Due to widespread interest in energy development, the Program Review is open to all of Indian Country.

