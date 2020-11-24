Credibly Named the LendVer 2020 Best Business Working Capital Lender

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders and service providers announces industry leader in small business lending

Credibly has a streamlined application process and can fund in as little as 48 hours. Loan proceeds can be used for any business purpose, and borrowers with credit scores as low as 500 can apply.” — lendver.com

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders and providers has finalized its review process for the 2020 Best Business Working Capital Lender, and has selected Southfield, MI based Credibly.

Credibly is a direct, small and medium-sized business lender that provides working capital loans, expansion financing, credit lines, and other financing products to help small business owners address their short and long-term capital needs. The firm uses cutting-edge data science, premier customer service, and technology to facilitate an accelerated application and funding process.

Credibly has continued funding throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and is well positioned to assist businesses with their transitional capital needs. Credibly specializes in delivering financing to a variety of businesses, and can fund from $5,000 to $400,000 directly, or up to $10 million through third-party capital partners. Credibly has a streamlined application process and can fund in as little as 24 hours. Loan proceeds can be used for any business purpose, and borrowers with credit scores as low as 500 can apply for financing. Credibly offers early payment discounts instead of a penalty, and a large suite of funding options to ensure a product fit for any business.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Credibly amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best lenders. Those business owners located in the United States who are interested in reviewing financing options through Credibly, can do so for no cost and without their credit being affected by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders and Service Providers have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.