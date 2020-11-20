Dr. Adam Bernstein joins Diet ID as Senior Medical Advisor

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diet ID is thrilled to announce the addition of Adam Bernstein, MD as Senior Medical Advisor. Dr. Bernstein will support Diet ID’s efforts to expand its impact in the healthcare sector, empowering providers to treat diet as a vital sign.

Dr. Bernstein brings a wealth of diverse experience to the team as a board-certified physician in Internal Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine with a doctorate in Nutrition. Most recently, he was the Chief Medical Officer of Rally Health, which was acquired by UnitedHealth Group.

In addition to working in clinical practice, Dr. Bernstein has conducted basic and applied research and led digital health initiatives. He has published nearly 40 peer-reviewed articles on a range of health-related topics including the role of diet in cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes. Most recently, Dr. Bernstein led research examining the association between financial incentives and employer-sponsored health activities. Working in the digital health space, Dr. Bernstein co-developed consumer-focused tools to drive habit change and improve self-care. Dr. Bernstein earned his medical degree from Boston University and his doctoral degree in nutrition from Harvard University.

Dr. David Katz, Diet ID’s CEO and founder states, "Dr. Bernstein has made important contributions to the scientific literature on nutrition, and has worked at leading health systems. He brings a deep understanding of nutrition research, and the importance of evidence to the advance of health care. We are deeply gratified to have his skill set on the Diet ID team, as we continue our work to make diet quality the vital sign it deserves to be..."

Dr. Bernstein will work alongside Diet ID’s product and partnerships team to bring diet assessment and management to a diverse audience of new partners.