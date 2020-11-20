FoxGuard Solutions Teams Up with Industrial Defender – Transforming Patch and Vulnerability Management for OT Security Teams.

This partnership combines Industrial Defender’s depth and breadth of asset data collection with FoxGuard’s ability to report, acquire, validate and deploy vendor-approved patch and vulnerability information.

/EIN News/ -- Christiansburg, VA, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Defender and FoxGuard Solutions®, two operational technology (OT) security pioneers, announced a new partnership today that will transform patch and vulnerability management for critical infrastructure companies. Keeping up with emerging critical vulnerabilities in industrial control systems (ICS) is a major challenge. With this joint solution, security teams can make smarter patching decisions with simple visualizations of which assets are missing vendor-approved patches or have open vulnerabilities in one place.

“The partnership between FoxGuard Solutions and Industrial Defender will simplify and enhance cybersecurity efforts required within ICS environments,” says Michael Trautman, CTO & VP Cybersecurity at FoxGuard Solutions. “Aligning patch and vulnerability intelligence data with asset information and process driven tools results in a robust solution providing process efficiencies within security teams serving critical infrastructure markets.”

“Our collaboration with FoxGuard Solutions is going to revolutionize patch and vulnerability management for ICS environments,” says Jim Crowley, CEO at Industrial Defender. “We are taking what was once a complex, manual task and simplifying it so that OT security teams can make timely, informed decisions about emerging threats.”

For a complete overview of the benefits of this integration and how it works, read the joint solution brief here: https://foxguardsolutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/SB_FoxGuard_111820.pdf

About FoxGuard Solutions

FoxGuard Solutions opened in 1981 and develops custom cybersecurity, compliance and industrial computing solutions. FoxGuard provides reliable, secure and configurable patch management reporting services, which include availability reporting and applicability analysis for information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) assets used in critical infrastructure environments.

Visit www.foxguardsolutions.com to learn more.

FoxGuard Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Framatome, an international leader in nuclear energy.

Media Contact:

Marcie Killen

FoxGuard Solutions

Senior Marketing Operations Manager

mkillen@foxguardsolutions.com

REQUEST YOUR DEMO

About Industrial Defender

Since 2006, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Their specialized solution is tailored to complex industrial control system environments by engineers with decades of hands-on OT experience. Easy integrations into the broader security and enterprise ecosystem empower IT teams with the same visibility, access, and situational awareness that they’re accustomed to on corporate networks. Learn more at www.industrialdefender.com.



Media Contact:

Erin Anderson

Industrial Defender

Director of Marketing

eanderson@industrialdefender.com

Attachment