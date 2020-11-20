Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,956 in the last 365 days.

Statement on FIFA Decision Regarding Dr. Yves Jean-Bart

/EIN News/ -- Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to FIFA's decision, Dr. Yves Jean-Bart's spokesman Evan Nierman stated:


“FIFA's decision is a travesty of justice and purely political move to avoid further controversy and bad press following a series of high-profile scandals. Unlike the Haitian judicial system that properly investigated and cleared Dr. Jean-Bart of any wrongdoing, FIFA failed to review actual evidence which is why Dr. Jean-Bart expects to be fully exonerated and reinstated after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”


###


Evan Nierman
(954) 379-2115 (102)

You just read:

Statement on FIFA Decision Regarding Dr. Yves Jean-Bart

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.