Statement on FIFA Decision Regarding Dr. Yves Jean-Bart

/EIN News/ -- Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to FIFA's decision, Dr. Yves Jean-Bart's spokesman Evan Nierman stated:



“FIFA's decision is a travesty of justice and purely political move to avoid further controversy and bad press following a series of high-profile scandals. Unlike the Haitian judicial system that properly investigated and cleared Dr. Jean-Bart of any wrongdoing, FIFA failed to review actual evidence which is why Dr. Jean-Bart expects to be fully exonerated and reinstated after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”





###

Evan Nierman (954) 379-2115 (102)