IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – October 2020

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for October 2020.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.64 trillion at the end of October 2020. Assets decreased by $24.1 billion or 1.4% compared to September 2020. Mutual funds October net sales of $3.4 billion in October 2020.

ETF assets totalled $232.1 billion at the end of October 2020. Assets decreased by $2.5 billion or 1.1% compared to September 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.9 billion in October 2020.

Mutual Fund Net Sales /Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2020 Sep. 2020 Oct. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 1,171 (232 ) 593 (4,894 ) 81 Equity (3 ) (1,641 ) (1,719 ) (475 ) (11,464 ) Bond 1,775 1,537 1,690 13,437 16,278 Specialty 616 500 722 5,035 5,755 Total Long-term Funds 3,559 165 1,285 13,104 10,650 Total Money Market Funds (167 ) (198 ) 37 4,322 1,165 Total 3,393 (33 ) 1,322 17,425 11,815

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions ) *

Asset Class Oct. 2020 Sep. 2020 Oct. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 812.6 825.2 805.2 821.8 Equity 522.0 534.7 514.3 532.5 Bond 238.6 237.6 215.4 218.2 Specialty 32.1 31.7 25.6 27.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,605.3 1,629.2 1,560.6 1,599.8 Total Money Market Funds 36.9 37.0 29.6 30.6 Total 1,642.1 1,666.2 1,590.2 1,630.4

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales /Net Redemptions ($ Millions ) *

Asset Class Oct. 2020 Sep. 2020 Oct. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 193 163 123 1,522 1,591 Equity 1,280 (343 ) 1,856 19,833 6,285 Bond 231 804 1,083 8,994 8,927 Specialty 78 52 163 1,633 756 Total Long-term Funds 1,782 675 3,225 31,982 17,558 Total Money Market Funds 154 24 621 2,385 1,791 Total 1,936 699 3,846 34,366 19,349

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2020 Sep. 2020 Oct. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 6.2 6.1 4.5 4.9 Equity 138.1 140.7 117.9 126.2 Bond 75.9 76.1 62.9 65.9 Specialty 5.0 4.9 3.3 3.7 Total Long-term Funds 225.2 227.9 188.6 200.6 Total Money Market Funds 6.9 6.7 3.7 4.5 Total 232.1 234.6 192.3 205.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 84% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

