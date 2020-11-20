Adlib Named Best Workplaces in Technology 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlib is proud to announce that we have been named to the 2020 list of Best Workplaces in Technology. Adlib received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.



The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work® - Certified in the past year and work primarily in the Technology Industry. Adlib was also awarded Great Place to Work for third consecutive year earlier this year.

“Adlib is committed to fostering an environment of collaboration, inclusivity, and support for our great team,” says Catie Sirie, VP of Business Operations. “In living our values every day, our team members come together with a common goal, demonstrating passion, purpose and a camaraderie to contribute to the growth of the organization,” she adds. “Each member of the Adlib team is highly valued and I’m proud of this great accomplishment.”

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Adlib

Our purpose is to create intelligent data that amplifies human potential and maximizes business performance. How do we get there? Our content intelligence and automation solutions make it easy to discover, standardize, classify, extract, and leverage clean structured data from complex unstructured documents. In doing so, our global customers reduce risk, simplify compliance, automate processes, and enter a whole new level of performance. For more information, contact us at info@adlibsoftware.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

