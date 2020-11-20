Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global New Space Market Analysis & Trends-Forecasts to 2026

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants, the Global New Space Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

SpaceX, Zero 2 Infinity, Blue Origin, Llc, Ad Astra Rocket Company, Nanoracks, Planet Labs, Absolut Systems, Made In SpaceNanoavionics, and Sierra Nevada Corporation are some of the key players operating in this market space.

Browse 121 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 163 Pages on "Global New Space Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-new-space-market

By Application (Launches, Space Tourism, Energy Harnessing, Others) By End-Use (Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Railways, Energy & Power, Others) By Product (Space Coolers, Compressors, Detector Systems, Superconductive Components, Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa) End-Use Landscape; Vendor Landscape and Competitive Landscape

Key Market Insights:

  • The global new space market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2020 to 2026
  • Based on application, the launches segment is estimated to hold the largest market.
  • The aerospace & defence segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.08% during the coming years.
  • Amongst all the regions across the globe, the North American region is expected to dominate the market over the coming years.

  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
    • Launches
    • Space Tourism
    • Energy Harnessing
    • Others
  • End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

    • Aerospace & Defense
    • Medical
    • Railways
    • Energy & Power
    • Others
  • Product Outlook
    • Space Coolers
    • Compressors
    • Detector Systems
    • Superconductive Components
    • Others
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
    • North America
      • The U.S.
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • UK
      • France
      • Spain
      • Italy
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • South Korea
      • Australia
      • Rest of APAC
    • Central & South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Chile
      • Rest of CSA
    • Middle East & Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • South Africa
      • UAE
      • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php


Primary Logo

