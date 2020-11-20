Global New Space Market Analysis & Trends-Forecasts to 2026

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants, the Global New Space Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period (2020-2026).



SpaceX, Zero 2 Infinity, Blue Origin, Llc, Ad Astra Rocket Company, Nanoracks, Planet Labs, Absolut Systems, Made In SpaceNanoavionics, and Sierra Nevada Corporation are some of the key players operating in this market space.

By Application (Launches, Space Tourism, Energy Harnessing, Others) By End-Use (Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Railways, Energy & Power, Others) By Product (Space Coolers, Compressors, Detector Systems, Superconductive Components, Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa) End-Use Landscape; Vendor Landscape and Competitive Landscape

Key Market Insights:

The global new space market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2020 to 2026

Based on application, the launches segment is estimated to hold the largest market.

The aerospace & defence segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.08% during the coming years.

Amongst all the regions across the globe, the North American region is expected to dominate the market over the coming years.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) Launches Space Tourism Energy Harnessing Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)



Aerospace & Defense Medical Railways Energy & Power Others

Product Outlook Space Coolers Compressors Detector Systems Superconductive Components Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA





