Here Comes the Sundial House

Sieba Peterson Lists Napa’s Iconic Home for $5 Million

/EIN News/ -- Napa, California, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever wanted to live in a work of art? Now is your chance. Situated on 7.75 acres in the eastern hills of Napa sits one of the region’s most iconic and architecturally significant homes: The Sundial House. Named for its unique build and thoughtful design, the circular home with a swirl-like shape takes advantage of its alignment with the southern sky and path of the sun through the hemisphere, resulting in the home-turned-real-time sundial, tracking the summer and winter solstice, along with the solar noon. The property alludes to Frank Lloyd Wright designs featuring all of nature’s elements: earth, wind, fire, and water. Selected by GATEWAY Magazine as one of the top ten properties currently for sale in the San Francisco Bay Area, the Sundial Home serves as a pinnacle of architectural creativity.

Exquisitely remodeled, The Sundial House captures the essence of living in a work of art. Greeted by an enchanting fountain wall, also known as the “Crying Wall,” at the home’s entrance, you’re guided up one of the many curved staircases into the main living area. Here, the open kitchen overlooks the sunken amphitheater shaped living room with a 72" open flame fireplace, a hidden flat screen, and state-of-the-art surround sound system. Remaining true to the original 'half circle, half ellipse' design, the home has been modernized with an amazing chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero, Dacor and Bosch appliances, built in wine station, dual dishwashers, built in coffee maker, wine fridge and island overlooking the sunken living room. The curved kitchen cabinets and curved marble countertops, custom lighting, and art display give the kitchen the look and feel of an art gallery.

Architectural highlights include teak adorned ceilings throughout the 3,000 square foot abode, glass hand railings lining the winding staircases, an assortment of natural stone walls, and custom stone showers—a spa-like experience at home. There is 1,700 square feet of outdoor patio and entertaining areas, easily accessible from each room of the house, showcasing world-class, panoramic views of the Carneros region, San Francisco Bay, and Mount Tamalpais, all serving as additional highlights of the home’s nod towards nature.

“This home offers an eco-inspired, artistically motivated design with museum quality finishes, the passive solar design and natural elements allow it to be considered a solar observatory on the hill,” says listing agent Sieba Peterson of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. “Having been featured in GATEWAY Magazine’s ‘The Perfect 10,’ Sunset Magazine's ‘Building Tomorrow's Home,’ the book ‘Living Homes,’ as well as the Home and Garden channel, the Sundial House offers the unique opportunity to own an inevitable piece of Napa Valley’s history.”

The Sundial House is offered at $5 million. Learn more details here.

Listed by Sieba Peterson

c. 707.932.1276

e. s.peterson@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 500 agents in 22 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

Attachments

Kevin Daniel Dwyer Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty 415.380.4332 mediainquiries@ggsir.com