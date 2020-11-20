Konstant Got Re-discovered as Top Web Development Company by Softwareworld.co
In the Spotlight for the design and development efforts!PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a growing number of software development and design companies, the IT industry often faces the challenge to accommodate them all. But as the sorting progresses to bridge the demand vs. Supply gap, only the premier ones get featured on a pedestal. SoftwareWorld re-discovered our efforts, ranking us as the best development companies globally.
The procedure followed in detecting, analyzing, showcasing the best development companies is as follows:
Phase 1: Identification - Searching, reviewing the website (for portfolio, staff, content and quality)
Phase 2: Engagement – Response Time, Competency, Discovery Questions
Phase 3: Interaction – Professionalism, Relationship Fit, Qualifications, Proposal Process, and Details
Additional Considerations –
• RFP Process,
• Platform and technology considerations,
• Open Source vs. custom,
• Training and support,
• Target Audience Analysis (for demography, psychographic, web-o-graphic),
• delivery on deadlines, the domain name (readability, brand perspective, relevance to SEO,
• Legal perspective for copyrights and trademark issues),
• Selecting a host (Costs of hosting packages with decent ROI, area of hosting specialization, technical specifications, check the scope of technical support in real-time, additional features and add-ons, hardware capabilities, the reputation of hosting company through third-party customer review sites and client testimonials, e-mail features, control panel offerings, scalability),
• Prototyping (wireframe and design prototype development)
• and importantly was the concerned website able to address,
• The audience of the site,
• User journey to attend user goals and eventually aligning them with the website goals.
About Software World
They are globally acclaimed researchers who look for the best app/web development companies; they showcase their efforts focusing on their services, rates, location, founders, and contact details for the audience to recognize.
About Konstant
Konstant Infosolutions is a trusted platform, functional since 2003, across various industries and technology domains. We find our growth in experimenting with the technologies and business diversity and do not stick to any specific one. We work with start-ups, SMB's, Enterprises for our relationships, innovation, professionalism and technology leadership.
We have customized our solutions around PHP, Angular, React, Node, .Net, Java, Kotlin, Flutter, Vue, Magento, Express and related frameworks. We specialize in web design and development, iPhone/iPad Applications, WordPress Design and Development, e-Commerce solutions, Android App Development, Mobile Web Design, Custom Web Application Development and Open-Source Application Development.
