New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B503000
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: November 19th, 2020, 1823 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Amber Veneaux
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Violence
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 19th, 2020 at approximately 1823 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a family fight in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed that Amber Veneaux (23) had caused bodily injury to a household member. Veneaux was taken into custody by Troopers and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Veneaux was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 20th, 2020 (12:30 p.m.)
COURT: Addison County Courthouse
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.