New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B503000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: November 19th, 2020, 1823 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Amber Veneaux

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Violence

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 19th, 2020 at approximately 1823 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a family fight in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed that Amber Veneaux (23) had caused bodily injury to a household member. Veneaux was taken into custody by Troopers and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Veneaux was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 20th, 2020 (12:30 p.m.)

COURT: Addison County Courthouse

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

