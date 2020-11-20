Vietnam Experienced Garment Manufacturer Launches New Protective Face Mask: High-Tech Fabric, 3D Tailoring, Reusable 60x
DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification
New High-Tech Globally Certified Face Mask Prevents Spread of Covid-19 While Maximizing Comfort Spur Quick International Adoption
We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, at an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese manufacturer DONY announced the launch of a new premium reusable face mask that is setting a new standard for masks globally. The new DONY mask is the latest in a series of high-quality protective equipment launched by the manufacturer as part of its mission to do what it can to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus globally. DONY’s entire protective line includes disposable protective coveralls, medical isolation gowns, and the new DONY mask.
— Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment
“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including reusable cloth face mask and protective clothing.
At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, at an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.” - Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment Company.
The DONY Mask
The DONY mask is a 3-ply face mask that provides the highest level of COVID-19 protection with a bacterial filtration efficiency of over 99%. Its extensive feature list includes:
- The highest level of respiratory droplet resistance
- Air resistance greater than requirements across Europe
- Individual sterilization prior to enclosure in medical-grade packaging
- Maximum comfort with elasticity over 2x higher than usual masks
- UV protection of up to 99.9%
Moreover, wearers of the DONY mask can rest easy thanks to rigorous testing globally including testing by the DGA French Ministry of Armed Forces, compliance with US FDA standards, certification by Europe’s TUV REACH, and a host of other safety certifications from around the world.
Since its introduction, the DONY mask’s stringent quality standards have garnered international attention with the mask being adopted quickly in 30 countries. DONY CEO Henry Pham commented that “At DONY, we are proud to welcome international customers. Our deep experience guarantees our products are of the highest quality, are affordable, and are easy to transport across the world.”
High-tech Construction
The DONY mask is made of three high-tech functional fabric layers.
- An outer layer of 100% polyester smooth and breathable fabric
- A middle layer of non-woven fabric exclusively used in medical masks
- An inner layer made of soft and irritation-free nano fabric that is 99.9% antibacterial
- Plus, 3D tailoring and facial structure analysis for a universally perfect fit!
Purchases of DONY masks also help to give back with over 5% of revenue from DONY masks allocated for the support of good causes. This includes a recent donation of 100,000 masks to the US government to support the country’s efforts to quell its soaring COVID-19 infection rates.
With its extensive safety features and exceptional quality standards, the DONY mask is the face mask of choice for discerning international clients. Join customers from around the world in order to high-quality DONY masks and other protective equipment today by visiting DONY online at https://garment.dony.vn/.
About DONY Garment Company Limited
DONY is a garment company that specializes in producing, by order, clothes, uniforms, and personal protective equipment (or, “PPE”) for domestic and overseas companies.
DONY has exclusive distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, and has already shipped across the world, to countries including the USA, Europe, Singapore, Jordan, France, the UK, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Macao, and Japan.
“We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.
Henry Pham
Dony Garment Company
+84 985310123
exportmask@dony.vn
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask - Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)