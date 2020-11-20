ProstaStream – Groundbreaking Report on ProstaStream Side Effects vs Benefits

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a press release dated November 14, 2020, concerning this daily supplement. According to the press release, “ProstaStream is a daily supplement for prostate health to promote a more robust immune system and balance the DHT levels in the body to support the prostate good functioning further. The formula requires a daily dose, and it comprises carefully selected organic ingredients that will naturally help the user, according to the official website.” Let's write more in this ProstaStream review upon that subject to erase any skepticism and clear up any customer uncertainty that has been made about this DHT levels manager and immune system booster medicine.

ProstaStream is an all-natural organic dietary supplement made to help men support their prostate gland's overall health condition. According to the official creator of this prostate supplement, it was developed to keep the gland healthy by adding in ingredients designed to help maintain your prostate and your body's good health. ProstaStream can help you achieve a life of contentment and security as a man. You can live life to what you want and mitigate the problems men with enlarged prostates usually encounter, such as uncontrollable peeing and other uncomfortable maneuvers.

ProstaStream supplement is a dietary one, which means it is intended not to be taken alone, but through proper diet and exercise. It comes in bottles of 60 tablets, each containing all-natural ingredients that we will discuss later on. As an advanced disclaimer, the Food and Drug Administration of the United States of America has not yet evaluated the statements done by the dietary supplement, and these products do not intend to treat, cure, or prevent any disease – as opposed to what they are doing. There are many loopholes in dietary supplements, so it is best to practice caution at all times.

There are many ProstaStream reviews online but this hones one will shed light on everything about the dietary supplement and its pros and cons. By the end of this review, you will be able to pinpoint whether or not this product is for you. As usual, it is always better that research comes first before buying the product, so you are lucky if you are reading it first before buying one of these well-known ProstaStream dietary supplement capsules.

Who Made ProstaStream?

To check the supplement's credibility, we will be looking into the person who made ProstaStream. His name is Frank Neal. I can confidently tell you that this product is excellent in some areas. It lacks some information about the person or organization that made it available to the general public. However, we know a thing or two about ProstaStream retailer. The retailer is ClickBank, which is a registered trademark of Click Sales, Inc. The corporation is based in Idaho, and it is solely the retailer of this product, among others.

Where is ProstaStream Made?

ProstaStream seems to be made in the United States of America. How did we arrive at that conclusion? If we observe closely, ProstaStream is very US-based. Plus, it mentions government agencies found in the country, such as the Food and Drug Administration. Finally, in its policies, the product may be bound to US laws, which has led us to believe that ProstaStream is indeed made in the USA.

However, there are no official statements that say otherwise. There is even no statement that ProstaStream was made in a Good Manufacturing Practice or FDA-approved plant. We are going by faith with this first part of the review on hand.

When Was ProstaStream Founded?

It seems that ProstaStream was only made a year ago. ProstaStream is a relatively new player in the market, but it is not too shrouded in mystery. It is bought by around 20,000 Americans right now, and it seems people are digging into the supplement. This is probably one of the first dietary supplements that I came across that had a real person's live testimonial. Because of this, we can say that ProstaStream is credible in this sense. However, that person may have just been hired to say something significant about the product.

Not to worry though, this is why there is an honest review so that you guys can fully understand what the product is for. Now that we have a background of this men’s dietary supplement let us jump into the details and specifics of ProstaStream itself.

Why ProstaStream is Made?

ProstaStream was made to make men’s lives better past the age of 45. These improvements include proper urination capabilities, better sex drive, and overall increased quality of life. ProstaStream is made for one reason: to mitigate the swelling and enlargement of the prostate gland by reducing inflammation caused by a male hormone that is mistakenly tagged as hostile by our very own immune systems.

Men have two primary hormones, which are testosterone and dihydrotestosterone, or DHT. Testosterone is more on the primary men function, and DHT is more on the secondary growth and development function. As time goes by, DHT becomes so rampant among men that our immune system and the hormone receptors in men’s reproductive system overreact, thus starting an inflammation called benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. At least 93% of men are diagnosed with BPH. This can lead to harder urination, discomfort in the groin, and worse quality of life due to sleepless nights. You will eventually find yourself running to the bathroom over and over again, even though you do not have anything to pee. That is how discomforting it is.

While most cases are not too bad, some cases are. Frank Neal, the creator of ProstaStream, had a brother named Matt. According to the story posted on the ProstaStream official website, Matt started to decline from 45. By the age of 48, he was hospitalized. Finding no effective treatments to cure his brother, Frank searched for the formula that would save his brother Matt from eternal disgrace.

If you can notice the story's format and have been to other prostate gland dietary supplement websites, you will notice that the stories have similarities. Nevertheless, we are not here to criticize that; instead, we are here to review ProstaStream as a whole.

In summary, ProstaStream was made to improve a man’s urination capabilities by decreasing our prostate gland's inflammation, which is caused by an incorrect immune system response.

How Does It Work?

It works in a step by step process. First, ProstaStream aims to decrease the inflammation by adding ingredients that fix the receptors and immune response as a whole. Secondly, the supplement will aim to clean up the toxins in your blood, and finally, your immune system will be given more strength to do its job correctly and protect yourself from more unwanted immune responses in the future. It targets the root cause of an enlarged prostate or BPH, and then it strengthens our body and immune systems to fight off future threats to our manhood. That is the simplest explanation we can give you regarding ProstaStream as a whole.

ProstaStream needs to be taken at a recommended dosage of two capsules a day to work. One bottle of the ProstaStream supplement can last at least 30 days.

How Long Does It Take for Prostastream to Work?

If you were to ask me and the official website, we would be answering the same answer – it varies from person to person. Each person has different tolerance levels at which they respond to treatments. Some people respond faster, and some respond slower. It all depends on how our body reacts to certain elements.

However, the video presentation on the ProstaStream website explains that when Matt took the concoction, there was no effect in the first few days. However, in around three to four weeks, he started showing signs of improvement. Matt’s illness was gone as time went by, and his prostate was back to full recovery. Again, this is just an example. We cannot verify if this was based on a real-life story, but at least it is something we can hold on to in general.

So there we have it. ProstaStream can show improvements after ingesting one bottle. Take more bottles of the supplement, and you can see yourself go back to your original strength as a teen.

ProstaStream Ingredients

ProstaStream ingredients are organic and 100% natural. Frank Neal says that they sourced their products from the purest parts of the world, only combining the ingredients in the best way possible to work correctly in helping men’s prostate glands recover and have more chances of proving their manhood to everyone else.

Without further ado, we are here for an honest review, so let us check out the ingredients of ProstaStream and their uses to the human body:

Saw Palmetto Berries – these berries are the fruit of the Serenoa repens tree. It is usually used to treat enlarged prostate, enhance hair growth, and improve urinary function. Sometimes, it is even used to increase libido and reduce inflammation. This is still not proven for and will entail more future studies. Saw Palmetto, being an antioxidant, is also known to have potent anti-cancer properties. This berry probably inhibits DHT, too, according to a study made by the University of Michigan Health System.

– these berries are the fruit of the Serenoa repens tree. It is usually used to treat enlarged prostate, enhance hair growth, and improve urinary function. Sometimes, it is even used to increase libido and reduce inflammation. This is still not proven for and will entail more future studies. Saw Palmetto, being an antioxidant, is also known to have potent anti-cancer properties. This berry probably inhibits DHT, too, according to a study made by the University of Michigan Health System. Graviola Leaf – everything from Graviola is used as a medicine, whether it is the leaves, fruit, seeds, or stems. It is mainly used to treat bacterial infections and parasite intrusions. It is also known as Soursop or Brazillian Paw Paw. Mainly, Graviola is here in ProstaStream to prevent infections.

– everything from Graviola is used as a medicine, whether it is the leaves, fruit, seeds, or stems. It is mainly used to treat bacterial infections and parasite intrusions. It is also known as Soursop or Brazillian Paw Paw. Mainly, Graviola is here in ProstaStream to prevent infections. Maitake Mushroom – these mushrooms are antioxidant kings. They help treat cancer and also relieve some side effects of chemotherapy for cancer. It also contains chemicals that can help break down minor tumors, boost the immune system, lower blood sugar, and maintain proper body mass index.

these mushrooms are antioxidant kings. They help treat cancer and also relieve some side effects of chemotherapy for cancer. It also contains chemicals that can help break down minor tumors, boost the immune system, lower blood sugar, and maintain proper body mass index. Reishi Mushroom – Reishis, on the other hand, is mainly used to increase our immune system's integrity, reduce stress, relieve insomnia, and lessen fatigue. This mushroom can also decrease blood pressure. This makes it one of the best friends of people who are experiencing hypertension.

– Reishis, on the other hand, is mainly used to increase our immune system's integrity, reduce stress, relieve insomnia, and lessen fatigue. This mushroom can also decrease blood pressure. This makes it one of the best friends of people who are experiencing hypertension. Shiitake Mushroom – finally, Shiitakes also boost the immune system while treating HIV/AIDS. While not yet proven, scientists are getting closer to the cure thanks to this mushroom. This is probably the most famous among the trio of mushrooms mentioned here, being used as a culinary ingredient for most oriental Asian countries in the world.

finally, Shiitakes also boost the immune system while treating HIV/AIDS. While not yet proven, scientists are getting closer to the cure thanks to this mushroom. This is probably the most famous among the trio of mushrooms mentioned here, being used as a culinary ingredient for most oriental Asian countries in the world. Cat’s Claw – this herb is usually added into dietary supplements due to its affinity to fight off viral infections and other types of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, arthritis, ulcers, parasites, and such. It is the jack-of-all-trades ingredient when it comes to something that aims to boost the immune system as a whole. It is specifically recommended to be only used for bone problems only though upon further research.

– this herb is usually added into dietary supplements due to its affinity to fight off viral infections and other types of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, arthritis, ulcers, parasites, and such. It is the jack-of-all-trades ingredient when it comes to something that aims to boost the immune system as a whole. It is specifically recommended to be only used for bone problems only though upon further research. Tomato Fruit Powder – containing Lycopene, this powder is a powerful antioxidant. It can reliably help you feel younger and gain your former strength back when taken regularly. It also improves eyesight.

– containing Lycopene, this powder is a powerful antioxidant. It can reliably help you feel younger and gain your former strength back when taken regularly. It also improves eyesight. Pygeum Africanum – mainly used to treat enlarged prostate problems (BPH) and prostate cancer, the bark of this tree is an effective anti-inflammatory ingredient that can also improve your kidney and urinary tract as a whole. It can also increase libido and treat common conditions such as fever and stomachache. At rare times, it can also be used to treat malaria. It is explicitly taken from the bark of an African cherry tree.

– mainly used to treat enlarged prostate problems (BPH) and prostate cancer, the bark of this tree is an effective anti-inflammatory ingredient that can also improve your kidney and urinary tract as a whole. It can also increase libido and treat common conditions such as fever and stomachache. At rare times, it can also be used to treat malaria. It is explicitly taken from the bark of an African cherry tree. Green Tea Extract – the extract of this tea not only provides us with a healthy amount of caffeine, but it also improves blood circulation and lowers bad cholesterol. Thus, this is good for the cardiovascular system as a whole.

– the extract of this tea not only provides us with a healthy amount of caffeine, but it also improves blood circulation and lowers bad cholesterol. Thus, this is good for the cardiovascular system as a whole. Broccoli Leaf Extract – the extract of a broccoli’s leaf can give you high contents of fiber, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Iron, and Potassium. It is one of the richest ingredients when it comes to substance.

– the extract of a broccoli’s leaf can give you high contents of fiber, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Iron, and Potassium. It is one of the richest ingredients when it comes to substance. Selenium – this is an antioxidant that can increase your metabolism and thyroid function too. It helps boost your immune system and slow down mental health decline as you grow older. It may also reduce the risk of heart attacks, but that remains to be seen.

– this is an antioxidant that can increase your metabolism and thyroid function too. It helps boost your immune system and slow down mental health decline as you grow older. It may also reduce the risk of heart attacks, but that remains to be seen. Vitamin E – this vitamin is good for the skin. Besides making our skin glow, it boosts the immune system by hastening damaged cells' repair in certain areas. This is an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties.

– this vitamin is good for the skin. Besides making our skin glow, it boosts the immune system by hastening damaged cells' repair in certain areas. This is an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin B6 – also called as Pyridoxine, is used for heart problems, depression, premenstrual syndrome, and more.

– also called as Pyridoxine, is used for heart problems, depression, premenstrual syndrome, and more. Zinc – a supplement-friendly version of Zinc is included in ProstaStream. This mineral is mainly used to boost immune function and promote the proper absorption of nutrients. It can also speed up wound healing.

– a supplement-friendly version of Zinc is included in ProstaStream. This mineral is mainly used to boost immune function and promote the proper absorption of nutrients. It can also speed up wound healing. Copper – helps strengthen your bones, blood vessels, nerves, and immune function. It can prevent specific cardiovascular and bone problems too!

– helps strengthen your bones, blood vessels, nerves, and immune function. It can prevent specific cardiovascular and bone problems too! Plant Sterol Complex – lastly, this ingredient is used to lower bad cholesterol levels and prevent heart attacks. It also has anti-cancer properties and is also commonly used for weight loss, albeit ineffective at most.

As we can see, ProstaStream has many ingredients on its list. However, we can see that they all have beneficial uses for the human body.

We can see that the ProstaStream supplement not only focuses on the betterment of the prostate gland, but it also deals with body systems connected to the prostate gland. First off, we can see that most of the ingredients help boost immune function. This is a good thing since it technically mitigates the problem that Frank Neal once saw, which was that the immune system was handling things horribly.

What is more, it can also improve blood circulation. Being a crucial part of both the circulatory and urinary systems, the kidney is more involved in this function than anyone else. This is why ProstaStream also aims to make your blood as healthy as possible so that everything would be smooth in the long run.

Benefits

ProstaStream can give you many benefits, including more time with better things in life, better sex life, better behavior, and others! ProstaStream can bring your life back if you have problems urinating or have problems with your enlarged prostate.

What is more, you are not only treating your prostate gland by taking ProstaStream. You also treat your body as a whole. After all, this supplement's primary goal is to make you feel like you pee like a teenager again and regain all your sexual drive from before you got more years added to your lifespan.

Side Effects

ProstaStream side effects only come out if you do not follow the recommended dosage of the product. Remember, you can only take at least two capsules a day, and that is it. There is no use overdosing since that would only make things worse for your poor soul. Side effects for ProstaStream include some mild problems such as headaches, fatigue, fever, stomachache, diarrhea, and such. You know, the everyday things that come and go.

However, if you start noticing stark changes to something on your body, either painful or painless, report it to your physician immediately for proper diagnosis. It should be taken careful note of that ProstaStream is not medicine. It is a dietary supplement that’s supposed to supplement your daily diets. Eat a balanced diet and exercise while you are on it.

As always, before taking ProstaStream, it is wise if you consult your physician or doctor first in order to do a quick rundown on things you should and should not do. After all, we do not know if you are allergic to one of the ingredients listed above. Always exercise caution, and you will not get any side effects from it.

ProstaStream Related Studies

ProstaStream talks about different sources on its official website. They even use the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as one of the sources. This shows that, however sketchy they are with revealing their identities, they are credible with the sources they have for ingredients and formula of each capsule they have.

The ProstaStream official website is listed above. From the link, you can access the testimonies of other people and Frank Neal’s story from start to finish. You will also see the references, shipping policies, and other things you need to know here as a consumer. The website is simple enough to be accessible to the general public.

ProstaStream Costs

Usually, ProstaStream supplements cost $99, but right now, they are discounted at $69!

If you want to save money, though, they also got sweet deals in the store! If you purchase three, you can get them only at $59 each! What is more, if you purchase six, you virtually only get them with $49 for each bottle. Now that is a bargain! ProstaStream offers free shipping all over the United States. However, shipping fees apply when delivering outside the United States.

Overall ProstaStream Review

ProstaStream is a pretty solid product. It offers better prostate health for men so that they can urinate better like before. Almost all men experience this as they get older, and this supplement is excellent for people who are conscious of their enlarged prostates. It even offers immune system boosts and other cardiovascular-related perks. If you want to try it out, do it now. Of course, I suggest you seek your doctor’s advice first before proceeding with this supplement.

Contact Details: contact@prostastream.com

