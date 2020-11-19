Gov. statement on call with governors, President-elect

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday issued the following statement after taking part in a call with National Governors Association members, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden:

“Earlier today, I had the opportunity to discuss, with President-elect Biden and a bipartisan group of governors from across the country, a range of issues related to the worsening pandemic and economic crisis in our state and country. We talked about the need for stronger and more consistent public health messaging from the federal government; how the incoming administration can help expand statewide testing efforts, including on tribal lands; and the importance of greater coordination in planning for the distribution of a vaccine all across New Mexico as soon one is approved as safe and effective. It was a very productive conversation, and I remain optimistic that the Biden-Harris administration will be prepared to immediately enact a coherent and effective federal strategy for beating back this virus, protecting workers and families and ensuring our schools can operate safely.

“In addition to highlighting the specific needs of tribal nations, I made sure to emphasize, in our discussion, the urgency with which I hope the incoming administration and Congress take up a new federal relief package that addresses the significant needs of the unemployed and the small businesses that have been ravaged by the pandemic. New Mexicans need the full force of a responsive, compassionate federal government in this moment of crisis.”