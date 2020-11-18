Suspected positive COVID-19 case detected while in quarantine

SAMOA, November 18 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); The second round of tests (nasopharyngeal swab (nose) five days upon arrival and while under quarantine a Samoan sailor returning home from Europe tested positive for COVID19 last night.

And to reconfirm the positive result another test was conducted this morning Thursday 19th November 2020 at 6:00am prior to the announcement by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi at 8:30am, (two and a half hour later) that the second test came out negative.

The sailor and 25 of his colleagues returning from Europe together with 274 Samoans arrived Friday 13th November on the 15th Repatriation Flight and were tested before leaving the airport for their respective 14 Day Isolation locations. They all passed the initial tests.

All of the passengers were again tested yesterday 18th November 2020 (4 days after arrival) per health repatriation protocol. And the sailor was the single test with a positive result.

He was immediately isolated to the Special Ward at the National Hospital together with his roommate from their shared quarantine accommodation since last Friday. Although the roommate, also a sailor from Europe was tested negative, health authorities isolated the pair together as a precautionary measure.

Both have not shown any symptoms.

Police have also been mobilized to the Hospital for security reasons and to ensure there is no breach or contact between the two sailors with unauthorized personnel.

Earlier this morning, the sailor was again tested at 6:00am 19th November 2020 to reconfirm his previous positive result but the result came out negative.

In announcing the test results, the Prime Minister assured the country that despite the negative test result relevant government officials remain vigilant with their preventative and anti-COVID19 pandemic response.

“It’s all systems go for the Government’s COVID preparedness and response plan. “All the necessary health measures are enforced to eliminate any possible danger to our country,” said the Government leader.

“The health protocols to ensure the safety of our frontline workers mostly public servants at the Airport Authority Friday are also activated to ensure that they are not in jeopardy in anyway.”

He called on the country to remain calm and he is confident that Government since March this year have been preparing to deal with incidents of this nature as a result of the pandemic.

“Let us continue to remain calm and not to lose our faith in our never ending divine blessings from our Father in Heaven. I remain firm that our Father will never forsake our country and our people,” said the Prime Minister.

Acknowledging the country’s power of prayers the Prime Minister is also appealing to all Samoans to remain united in prayers for the Almighty’s continued divine blessings by protecting Samoa from the deadly virus.

Cabinet will be meeting this afternoon with the latest COVID19 development top on the agenda.

And the Prime Minister will be hosting a Press Conference after the Cabinet meeting to announce the outcomes from the Special Meeting.

HEALTH CHECKS; The Ministry of Health has clarified the 26 Samoan seafarers who arrived home Friday all tested negative before leaving Europe on their way to Samoa via transit in New Zealand after reviewing their medical documents as mandated by the Travel Advisory.

And as a precaution, the 26 sailors were taken aside at the Faleolo International Airport for nasal swab tests at the Airport upon arrival taking into consideration that they were stationed at locations ranked as COVID19 high risks countries.

And all the sailors and the rest of the passengers were cleared and transported to their allocated Quarantine Accommodations. In the meantime, the two sailors are scheduled for further tests in the next 24 hours. And to date the pair have not shown any symptoms of the virus.

November 20, 2020