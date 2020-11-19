Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,164 in the last 365 days.

M.E.S.C. NOTICE FOR ALL SCHOOLS

SAMOA, November 19 - Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture (MESC) announces that schools are to remain open and continue to follow existing regulations re: Samoa’s State of Emergency Orders.

November 20, 2020

You just read:

M.E.S.C. NOTICE FOR ALL SCHOOLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.