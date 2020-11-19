M.E.S.C. NOTICE FOR ALL SCHOOLS
SAMOA, November 19 - Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture (MESC) announces that schools are to remain open and continue to follow existing regulations re: Samoa’s State of Emergency Orders.November 20, 2020
