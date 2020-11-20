Governor Abbott Statement On Port San Antonio Being Selected As Finalist For U.S. Space Command Headquarters

November 19, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

- Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement after the Department of the Air Force selected Port San Antonio, Texas as one of the six finalists for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters:

"The Department of the Air Force will find no better location for the U.S. Space Command than Port San Antonio. Not only does the state of Texas have the resources, universities, and human capital necessary to support the Space Command, but we are also enriched by our long-standing and celebrated tradition of military service and innovation in Texas. I strongly urge the Department of the Air Force to choose Port San Antonio as the home of the U.S. Space Command."

In June, the Governor sent a letter to Assistant Secretary of the Air Force John Henderson thanking him for considering Texas as the location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters.