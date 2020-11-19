Attorney general’s brief may indicate post-Prop 22 stance

(Subscription required) Uber and Lyft asked the 1st District Court of Appeal to reconsider a ruling requiring the companies to comply with Assembly Bill 5 and reclassify their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors. The appeal came shortly after voters passed Proposition 22, which would create an exception to AB5 for app-based drivers.
