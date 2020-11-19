Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) announces FTG Circuits Fredericksburg has achieved Nadcap Accreditation and Certification

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) announced today that it has achieved Nadcap accreditation and certification at its printed circuit board manufacturing facility located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. FTG Circuits Fredericksburg provides printed circuit boards to aerospace and defense customers and the Nadcap certification is a critical process verification requirement from many existing and target customers.



FTG Circuits Fredericksburg received Nadcap accreditation for demonstrating their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications.

“Nadcap® accreditation is universally acknowledged as a significant undertaking and demonstrated achievement of supplier quality. Validating compliance to industry standards, best practices and customer requirements, Nadcap® has long been incorporated by the Aerospace industry into their risk mitigation activity. Congratulations are therefore due to FTG Circuits Fredericksburg as their hard work has resulted in achieving Nadcap® accreditation for critical processes,” commented David Schutt, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Performance Review Institute®.

“The Nadcap certification was the final step in fully integrating our acquisition from July 2019 in Fredericksburg, Virginia into FTG and having them aligned with our focus on Operational Excellence for the aerospace and defense market. The Nadcap accreditation both demonstrates our achievements and is part of our path towards continuous improvement looking forward,” stated Brad Bourne, President and CEO, FTG Corporation.

ABOUT NADCAP

Created in 1990 by SAE International, Nadcap® is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute®. PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at www.p-r-i.org or contact PRI at PRI@p-r-i.org .

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

