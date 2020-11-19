Montana Pesticide Winter Recertification Training Webinar Schedule

List of free Zoom webinar trainings is now available for MT pesticide license holders. Each training will provide 1 CE per training.

The following is the list of MDA Fall webinar trainings to help Montana pesticide applicators fulfill their continuing education requirements for their Montana pesticide license under the current COVID-19 situation. These trainings are being presented via Zoom and are free of charge. Each training will provide 1 CE per training* for the listed classifications (categories).

Classification Credits: The Vertebrate Pests and Human Health training is specific to the diseases that transfer from wildlife to humans providing tips on awareness and prevention. This training will provide 1 CE for each of the following classifications: (10) Dealer, (32) Ag Vertebrate Pest, (33) Forest Pest, (34) O&T, (40) IISH, (43) M-44, (45) School IPM, (51) Predator, (54) Rodent, and (63) Private Sodium Cyanide(M-44).

All other scheduled trainings will provide 1 CE in the following classifications: (10) Dealer, (30) Ag Plant Pest, (31) Ag Animal Pest, (32) Ag Vertebrate Pest, (33) Forest Pest, (34) O&T, (35) Seed Treatment, (36) Aquatic Pest, (37) Right of Way, (38) Public Health Pest, (39) Demo & Research, (40) IISH, (41) Wood Treatment, (43) M-44, (44) Special Utility, (45) School IPM, (46) Piscicide, (56) Other, (50) Mosquito Abatement, (51) Predator, (54) Rodent, (55) Regulatory Weed, (60) Private Ag Pest, (61) Private Aquatic Pest, (63) Private Sodium Cyanide(M-44).

A couple of helpful tips :

Register in advance for the webinars you wish to attend. See a training you’d like to participate in? Just click on the link to register. Additional information is also available in the MTPlants Course Locator. Select Webinar for the Meeting Type and enter *MDA Fall Training* in the Meeting Name to pull up this specific list of trainings.

You may be automatically directed to download Zoom when registering for a training. This is a quick and easy process. While not required, you can sign up for a free Zoom account at: https://zoom.us/signup. For the fastest and smoothest process, download Zoom ahead of time. This will help you be prepared so that you don’t end up late to a training.

It’s a good idea to join your scheduled training(s) 5 minutes before the training begins.

2020 Winter Webinar Training Events Calendar

When: December 2, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: Pollinators

Minimizing the risks of pollinator exposure to pesticides is important due to the intricate role pollinators play not only in the agricultural setting but in the environment as well. During this presentation you will learn about methods to mitigate exposure to pollinators as well as how pesticides affect pollinators.

12:00 pm

6:00 pm

When: December 9, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: Noxiuos Weeds

Noxious weeds have a destructive impact on Montana’s landscape by displacing native species, increasing soil erosion, and decreasing habitat and recreational habitat. Some species of noxious weeds can have impacts on farming and ranching practices by displacing desired vegetation and crops.

12:00 pm

6:00 pm

When: December 10, 2020 @ 1:00

Topic: Montana State Rodent Academy A three-hour training on the control of house mice and Peromyscus spp. in structures. Instruction provided by Ashley Freeman of Bell Laboratories and Stephen M. Vantassel of Montana Department of Agriculture

1:00 pm

When: December 16, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: Mode of Action

Understanding the mode of action lets an applicator know how a pesticide will affect the species that need to be controlled. This presentation will discuss how pesticides are broadly classified and then will go into more details about how a plant is affected by a specific mode of action.

12:00 pm

6:00 pm