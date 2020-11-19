Marimaca Announces Results From Annual General and Special Meeting
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) (“Marimaca” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that all of its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held virtually via webcast, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 (the “Meeting”). Below are the detailed results of the votes cast by ballot (including votes cast by proxy) at the Meeting on the election of the Company’s directors.
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Luis A. Tondo
|98.38%
|0.62%
|Alan J. Stephens
|99.98%
|0.02%
|Colin Kinley
|99.99%
|0.01%
|Michael Haworth
|99.95%
|0.05%
|Petra Decher
|100.00%
|0.00%
|Tim Petterson
|100.00%
|0.00%
In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that shareholders also approved an ordinary resolution approving the omnibus incentive plan.
Please see the Company’s report of voting results filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.
