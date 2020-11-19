Governor Bullock Honors Montana’s Service Members on Veterans Day

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement to honor Montana’s service men and women and veterans on Veterans Day:

“Our service men and women never fail to fulfill their promises to our state and our nation – whether they serve abroad or at home, and especially in difficult times. In my eight years as Governor, I have called on the citizen soldiers and airmen of the Montana National Guard numerous times to assist our response to everything from wildfires to coronavirus. I am always humbled by how honorably and quickly they answer that call.

“A handshake and words of gratitude are not enough to thank our veterans for the risks they take to preserve the health, values, and peace of our communities and our country. That is why we, as Montanans and Americans, must make a commitment to honor their service, protect their physical and mental health care, guard their educational opportunities, and help them transition to fulfilling civilian careers. While Montana has made progress fulfilling this commitment, we must continue our efforts to ensure no veterans are left behind when they need our support.”