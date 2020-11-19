Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Participation in CyberStart America

Governor Steve Bullock today announced that Montana will again partner with the SANS Institute to provide high school students with a free and fun opportunity to learn cybersecurity skills and qualify for the National Cyber Scholarship Competition.

“CyberStart America gives high school students across Montana an engaging opportunity to unlock their cybersecurity skills,” Governor Bullock said. “Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field, and this competition is a great way for students who are looking towards their next steps to start exploring a rewarding career in cybersecurity.”

Montana participated in Girls Go CyberStart the previous two years. That initiative focused on girls and continues as a girls-only community within this year’s expanded competition called CyberStart America which is open to high school boys and girls.

Girls Go CyberStart is featured as a exclusive community within CyberStart America and can be selected on the registration page. The Girls Scouts of Montana & Wyoming have created an innovative companion program called GirlSCOUTS Go CyberStart which provides Girls Scouts registered for the Girls Go CyberStart competition with additional opportunities for collaboration and supplemental activities to aid Girl Scouts in completing the requirements for their Cybersecurity badges. More information about GirlSCOUTS Go CyberStart will be on the Girl Scouts of Montana & Wyoming website.

“Innovative programs like CyberStart America and GirlSCOUTS Go CyberStart are essential to introducing cybersecurity to the next generation that will protect our data,” said Andy Hanks, Montana’s Chief Information Security Officer. “I am glad that we have partners like SANS and the Girl Scouts of Montana & Wyoming to inspire interests in cybersecurity.”

Registration for CyberStart America is open now at www.cyberstartamerica.org/, students must reach the qualifying level in the CyberStart Game by March 8, 2021 to be invited to the National Scholarship Competition.