NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL ANNOUNCES THE 2020 NVBDC ANNUAL AWARD RECIPIENTS
Congratulations to NVBDC’s Veteran Champion of the Year, Sherry Diccion, Sr. Manager, Global Supplier Diversity, Adient.
Thank you to the entire NVBDC team for this amazing recognition! I am truly grateful for the opportunity to work with NVBDC, veteran-owned businesses and corporate peers.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) was established to address the growing need to identify and certify both Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) for the commercial marketplace. Our initiatives focus on being the Veteran business certifying authority providing reliable revenue and management information to the business community.
— Sherry Diccion, Sr. Manager, Global Supplier Diversity, Adient
Each year NVBDC Board of Directors and Officers review our corporations' activity, individual corporate members, NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses and our resource partners. Recommendations are solicited from all NVBDC team members and submitted to the Board for deliberation and selection. Each award has its own set of standards and criteria that are reviewed to ensure we have an appropriate candidate for the award. The person or company is recognized for merit or achievements well above normal expectations.
The NVBDC awards are announced at the annual NVBDC National Business Matchmaking Conference. Our 5th annual conference was held this year on November 5-6 in a virtual environment due to the pandemic. With over 500 Veterans and Corporations' overwhelming attendance, it was the perfect setting to acknowledge the award recipients.
NVBDC's system works, but it is essential to understand the extra mile of commitment needed for success. As we acknowledge the below recipients, we are proud of all our Certified SD/VOBs and beholden to the support received by all our Corporate Members.
Veteran Champion of the Year is presented to the individual within a corporation for their tireless efforts on behalf of our veteran business owners and the NVBDC. To the person that has proven their patronage and implementation of NVBDC's certification program and support of our certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses. In recognition of their efforts on behalf of our veteran business owners and their active participation in the growth of the NVBDC.
The 2020 Veteran Champion of the Year was presented to Sherry Diccion, Sr. Manager, Global Supplier Diversity, Adient.
“Thank you to the entire NVBDC team for this amazing recognition! I am truly grateful for the opportunity to work with NVBDC, veteran-owned businesses, and corporate peers. Being recognized as NVBDC’s 2020 "Veteran Champion of the Year" reinforces Adient's commitment to our guiding principles of People, Community, and Customers. Focusing on these principles has made Adient an inclusive and diverse company that prides itself on creating a workplace governed by mutual respect – for our customers, our suppliers, and our employees. I also want to extend this recognition to our purchasing team---Adient’s success is from our team’s commitment and dedication to enhance our supply base with diverse suppliers.
Thank you again. I look forward to the continuous work of advancing supplier diversity initiatives and connecting our veterans to business opportunities.” Said, Sherry Diccion, SR. Manager, Global Supplier Diversity, Adient
Sherry is a strong leader in strategy development, deployment, and has demonstrated success in program management. She is an advocate for the inclusion of minority – and women- and Service-Disabled – and Veteran-Owned businesses in the corporations value chain through the implementation of the National Minority Supplier Development Council’s best practices. Sherry has deployed internal training programs, developed reporting tools and processes to prepare reports internally and externally. Sherry has been recognized as Women’s Enterprise USA’s Top 100 Leaders in Supplier Diversity.
"NVBDC's process matching corporations to SD/VOBs has a proven track record with numerous success stories. NVBDC is so grateful to all our corporations who provided NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled, and Veteran-Owned Businesses access and opportunities. Sherry’s support truly stands out to reflect NVBDC goals and objectives. The support and leadership she endures in the global efforts to include NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs in their diverse supply chain are commendable. NVBDC thanks you for taking a leading role in all our efforts to support our Veterans." Said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
NVBDC would like to extend congratulations to all our Corporate Member award recipients.
For more information on NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
