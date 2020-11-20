Car Parts Retailer, Parts Avatar Launches Tire line & Sister Company Vehicle Mind
EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Retailer of automotive parts, PartsAvatar.ca is scaling up their business and social media community. Parts Avatar has stuck to their ethics, and continues to meet the demand of the customers under the current covid-19 situation. Taking all the safety measures necessary to keep their staff as well as customers protected, a covid-19 announcement was posted on partsavatar.ca. The car parts retailer understands the needs of their customers, and hence has opted to expand, by shifting into a larger warehouse facility to cater to the growing demands. The Canadaian online retailer will now be able to ship car replacement parts faster, work more efficiently, process returns quicker, and take up larger orders due to the increase in staff. Keeping in mind safety of customers, and employees pickup facility at warehouses is open with all precautions, the company has warehouses in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Edmonton, and are in the process of expanding across the country.
The Canadian automotive retailer also announced the launch of Vehicle Mind, in September, which is primarily a smart device that enables car safety and maintenance on the go. The device comes with an app, and can be purchased online on their website. As a sister company of Parts Avatar, the experience and love for cars flows through to the brand and has been received well in Canada. Another leap for the Canadian car parts company is the launch of the Parts Avatar tire line in October, now customers can streamline their search by tire width, profile and diameter!.
Parts Avatar continues to increase their online presence by building their community of followers across their social media channels. The official Parts Avatar instagram account crossed 2k followers in August with a 150% increase since the beginning of this year, on the Parts Avatar Facebook page,the company has over 4k followers, which are also growing by the day.
The R&D team of Parts Avatar works diligently in researching the best methods to make the online platform better. The emphasis is always on a user-friendly and well organised website layout for people to be able to browse through and purchase car replacement parts easily. Parts Avatar offers a free 24/7 live chat service, which enables customers to discuss their requirements and find the perfect fitment car part for their vehicle. The new website layout now includes easy navigation via icons, and how-to content for customers to know more supplementing the brands passion for right to repair.
Canadians from across the country can make use of the various services offered by Parts Avatar and avail free shipping on orders over $99 throughout the year, with no hidden charges, customs or duties. Parts Avatar is optimistic about their growth, and has faith in their online community to support them. Follow them on social media for latest updates and discounts on top quality automobile parts.
Mariia Saharda
The Canadian automotive retailer also announced the launch of Vehicle Mind, in September, which is primarily a smart device that enables car safety and maintenance on the go. The device comes with an app, and can be purchased online on their website. As a sister company of Parts Avatar, the experience and love for cars flows through to the brand and has been received well in Canada. Another leap for the Canadian car parts company is the launch of the Parts Avatar tire line in October, now customers can streamline their search by tire width, profile and diameter!.
Parts Avatar continues to increase their online presence by building their community of followers across their social media channels. The official Parts Avatar instagram account crossed 2k followers in August with a 150% increase since the beginning of this year, on the Parts Avatar Facebook page,the company has over 4k followers, which are also growing by the day.
The R&D team of Parts Avatar works diligently in researching the best methods to make the online platform better. The emphasis is always on a user-friendly and well organised website layout for people to be able to browse through and purchase car replacement parts easily. Parts Avatar offers a free 24/7 live chat service, which enables customers to discuss their requirements and find the perfect fitment car part for their vehicle. The new website layout now includes easy navigation via icons, and how-to content for customers to know more supplementing the brands passion for right to repair.
Canadians from across the country can make use of the various services offered by Parts Avatar and avail free shipping on orders over $99 throughout the year, with no hidden charges, customs or duties. Parts Avatar is optimistic about their growth, and has faith in their online community to support them. Follow them on social media for latest updates and discounts on top quality automobile parts.
Mariia Saharda
Parts Avatar
mariia.saharda@partsavatar.ca