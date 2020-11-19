Mr. 1up Shares Sensational Third EP “Dap!”
Following two other major EPs released earlier this year, electronic artist Mr. 1up allows his creativity to shine through for “Dap!”SALISBURY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roudy Richardson, better known as Mr. 1up, boldly shares his brand new “Dap!” EP with fans across the globe. The four-track collection features various renditions of “Dap!” in addition to a unique track titled “Akuma.” Exploring elements of electronic music, including groovy rhythms and bass-infused melodies, “Dap!” represents Mr. 1up’s vast production capabilities.
Mr. 1up’s EP features the title track, “Dap!” which is a spellbinding fusion of complementary tempos. “Dap! (Instrumental)” and Dap! (Remix) both offer different takes on one inspiring single. To round off the series is “Akuma,” further solidifying Mr. 1up’s firm grasp on electronic music with its eerie synths and stalwart energy, propelling his discography to new heights.
Each of the four tracks featured on “Dap!” offers an intricate yet smooth soundscape, effortlessly drawing listeners into its core. In its entirety, the EP boasts an infectious beat audiences will enjoy both on and off the dancefloor for years to come.
“Dap!” marks Mr. 1up’s third EP, following the release of his “Nobody” and “Open” EPs, which were both introduced this year. All of Mr. 1up’s music is self-released and indicative of his broad knowledge across numerous electronic genres. His style is influenced by house, bounce, trance, techno, and bass, to name a few. However, “Dap!” brings listeners a brand new sound with an approach that cannot be found anywhere else on Mr. 1up’s catalog. Not to mention, the EP features hypnotic female vocals that will mesmerize listeners as they settle into a mind-bending journey.
“To me, this release is all about unity. I’ve fused multiple components of sound to create a sense of wholeness in my music,” says Mr. 1up. “More than anything, ‘Dap!’ is all about having a good time! Through it, I’m striving to deliver something no one has ever heard before.”
Mr. 1up’s brand new “Dap!” EP is available to stream on Spotify or Apple Music.
Dap! Tracklist
1. Dap!
2. Dap! (Instrumental)
3. Dap! (Remix)
4. Akuma
About Mr. 1up
Hailing from Salisbury, MD, Mr. 1up first took up an interest in music production during his teenage years. Since then, he has fostered a passion for electronic music that’s grown into his remarkable present venture. Currently, Mr. 1up is spending a lot of time in the studio, where he likes to use keyboards, instruments, pads, and plugins to develop his melodies, rather than relying on premade samples.
Influenced by industry frontrunners such as DJ Snake, Dillon Francis, Major Lazer, Henry Fong, Zhu, Flux Pavilion, Tokimonsta, Skrillex, Zedd, and Alison Wonderland, Mr. 1up appreciates versatility. Besides being a skilled producer, Mr. 1up also has experience as a DJ, excited to hit the stage once live shows return finally.
While he’s not toiling on music, Mr. 1up works diligently in home remodeling/new construction and online sales. He also enjoys spending his time with his family.
Roudy Richardson
Mr. 1up
+1 4104226269
mr1upextralife@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter