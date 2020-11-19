CDFW Offers Vamos A Pescar™ Grants to Promote Equitable Access to Fishing

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is now accepting grant applications for fishing programs, classes and activities that educate and engage diverse, metro-centric communities. This grant program is part of CDFW’s ongoing angler recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) effort to increase fishing participation statewide.

To be eligible for funding, programs must be:

Ethnically inclusive: Events will be open to families of all races/ethnicities with Spanish-English bilingual instruction, materials and outreach.

Family-focused: Program will encourage participation across multiple generations and genders.

Metro-centric: Program will encourage focus in California metro areas.

Focused on multiple opportunities: Program will provide multiple opportunities for the same audience to participate in fishing activities.

Virtual learning compatible: Program will use both in-person and virtual platforms in conjunction with one another, as required by current local and state health and safety standards at the time of each event. When virtual delivery cannot be utilized, COVID-19 prevention measures must be followed and incorporated into events.

Program should also promote good stewardship toward the state’s aquatic resources and include information on angler-funded (i.e. Sport Fish Restoration Act) conservation projects.

The funds are made available from the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund. The fund supports the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation’s (RBFF) Hispanic initiative, Vamos A Pescar™. To further the reach and facilitate partnerships at the local level, funds are provided for state agencies to match and sub grant to local 501(c)(3) organizations. With the help of donations from companies and organizations, this fund has continued to grow and expand nationally to keep future generations educated about the joys of fishing and boating and the importance of conservation.

Interested 501 (c)(3) organizations should review the RBFF George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Grant Guidelines, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife blank grant agreement template and then complete both the California Department of Fish and Wildlife grant application and the RBFF George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ application. Completed application packets containing both applications should be sent via email to jennifer.benedet@wildlife.ca.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Proposals will be ranked by CDFW staff and submitted to RBFF for review by their advisory board. The advisory board will choose the final grant recipients by Jan. 19, 2021 and CDFW will notify recipients soon thereafter. Final decisions on the program are subject to the availability of state matching funds.

Media Contact: Peter Tira, CDFW Communications, (916) 215-3858