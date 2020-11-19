Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,127 in the last 365 days.

PSD Seeks Public Input on Draft COVID Response Telecommunications Recovery Plan

The Vermont Department of Public Service has released the Draft COVID-Response Telecommunications Recovery Plan and is seeking public comments and feedback on the Plan.

The deadline to file comments is December 10, 2020. Comments will still be accepted after the deadline, but they may not be reviewed in time to complete the final Plan.

The COVID-Response Telecommunications Recovery Plan was commissioned under Sec. 15 of Act 137 (2020) by the Vermont legislature and funded through the federal CARES Act. The purpose of the Plan is to “reassess the State’s critical connectivity needs in light of the COVID-19 public health emergency and to reevaluate broadband deployment objectives going forward.”  

For more information, including how to file public comments and participate in online public hearings, please visit the Department’s COVID Response Telecommunications Recovery Plan webpage.

You just read:

PSD Seeks Public Input on Draft COVID Response Telecommunications Recovery Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.