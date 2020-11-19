PSD Seeks Public Input on Draft COVID Response Telecommunications Recovery Plan

The Vermont Department of Public Service has released the Draft COVID-Response Telecommunications Recovery Plan and is seeking public comments and feedback on the Plan.

The deadline to file comments is December 10, 2020. Comments will still be accepted after the deadline, but they may not be reviewed in time to complete the final Plan.

The COVID-Response Telecommunications Recovery Plan was commissioned under Sec. 15 of Act 137 (2020) by the Vermont legislature and funded through the federal CARES Act. The purpose of the Plan is to “reassess the State’s critical connectivity needs in light of the COVID-19 public health emergency and to reevaluate broadband deployment objectives going forward.”

For more information, including how to file public comments and participate in online public hearings, please visit the Department’s COVID Response Telecommunications Recovery Plan webpage.