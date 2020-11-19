Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Meeting Notice: Montana State Hail Board

Hail Board will meet virtually on Tuesday, December 1st at 10:00 AM

The Montana State Hail Board will meet virtually at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 to review the 2020 hail year.

Please contact Dani Jones to receive information to join the virtual meeting by phone at (406) 444-2402 or by email at danielle.jones@mt.gov.

The Montana State Hail Insurance Program was created at the request of producers in 1917 to provide basic hail insurance coverage on any crop grown in Montana. The program is directed by a five-member board consisting of the department director, state insurance commissioner, and three policyholders appointed by the governor. More information is available on the Montana Department of Agriculture website at agr.mt.gov/hailinsurance-board.

