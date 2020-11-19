Conservationist Karen Crew Palm Beach Discusses the Importance of Preserving the Everglades
Conservationist Karen Crew on the Importance of Preserving the EvergladesBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 1.5 million acres in Florida are occupied by the Everglades. This unique ecosystem is considered a natural treasure for its diverse wildlife, useful water supply, and picturesque setting. However, throughout the years, the Everglades have begun to face more and more natural strains. Right now, the Everglades are home to more than 68 endangered or threatened species. Conservationist Karen Crew recently discussed the importance of protecting this incredible stretch of wetland.
Karen Crew is a supporter of the Everglades Foundation, which can be accessed at EvergladesFoundation.org. Preserving the wild beauty of the Everglades is a passion of hers, and she recently explained there are a number of things everyone can do in their daily lives to protect the flora and fauna there.
"We need everyone to minimize the harmful effects they have on the environment," Karen Crew said. "People across Florida and across the country can make a number of small adjustments to help prevent pollution and global warming, and ultimately, preserve the Everglades."
Karen Crew explained that reducing global warming is the key to protecting the Everglades and the many endangered creatures who call the area home. Choosing to walk or bike, instead of traveling by car, whenever possible is a major way to reduce your carbon footprint. She explained that even everyday tasks as simple as reducing consumption, reusing items whenever possible, and recycling can have a major impact on the environment. Recycling alone can save several thousand pounds of carbon dioxide per year.
"When visiting the Everglades, being mindful of your surroundings is of the utmost importance," Karen Crew said. "Keep your electronic devices unplugged and off when touring the Everglades. Many people don't know that these items use power, emit heat, and put more carbon dioxide in the environment. This is one reason why airboat guides will ask that you do not use your cell phone during tours."
Karen Crew explained that taking these small steps to preserve the Everglades is essential in protecting the plants and animals that call the Everglades home. The system of the Everglades provides enormous benefits to people as well. The Everglades provide fresh drinking water for more than 8 million people across Florida, protect nearby communities from flooding and hurricanes, and contribute to Florida's fishing industry worth $1.2 billion.
"We need to preserve the Everglades so future generations can enjoy this one-of-a-kind environment as much as we do," Karen Crew said. "There's no place in the world like the Everglades, and Florida can't afford to lose what is known as the world's most unique stretch of wetland."
Karen Crew finished by stating that the Everglades are essential to Florida's economy as well as the wellbeing of its people. Taking steps to preserve the Everglades is taking steps to protect our brothers and sisters in the Sunshine state.
