VIDEO BACK THE BLUE ALERT: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Off Duty PBSO Deputy for Saving Child from Kidnapping

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am incredibly honored to recognize Deputy Corey Reece with a Back the Blue Award for his courageous efforts in rescuing a four-year-old child from an attempted kidnapping. The fact that Deputy Reece was off duty and on vacation during this horrific incident speaks volumes to the dedication law enforcement officers have to protect and serve, not only their own communities, but anyone in need. Thank you, Deputy Reece, for your quick action and response in saving this child from a potentially life-threatening situation. You are a hero.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said, “We are very proud of our deputy’s quick actions and attention to what could have been a very volatile situation. We are also honored that Attorney General Moody would take the time to recognize Deputy Sheriff Corey Reece with the Back the Blue Award for his heroic actions.”

While on vacation in Tampa, Deputy Reece heard a commotion in the hallway from his hotel room. Upon exiting the room, he encountered a man grabbing a four-year-old child as the mother tried fighting the man off. The mother informed Deputy Reece she did not know the man and Reece intervened, separating the man from the woman and child.

After freeing the child, Deputy Reece held the man until Tampa police arrived on scene. Reece then assumed a peacekeeping role as witnesses to the attempted kidnapping began to confront the alleged kidnapper.

