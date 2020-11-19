Clairvoyant Networks Expands into Canada with its Award-Winning Caregiving Technology Solutions

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and RED DEER, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvoyant Networks, LLC, a recognized leader in innovative caregiving solutions and monitoring technologies, announced today that its Theora® Care line of caregiving solutions is now available in Canada. The Company’s flagship solution, the Theora Connect™ wearable for care recipients and Theora Link™ smartphone app for caregivers, and its full line of products are available now through SafeTracks GPS Canada, located in Red Deer, Alberta.



“What happens to most of us as we get older is that we develop age-associated health issues, unfortunately some that involve memory loss such as Alzheimer’s. We all want to stay as active as possible in our home of choice, but this will require technology to provide reassuring oversight and peace of mind for all involved. SafeTracks is the leader in Canada for understanding the needs of their customers and caregiving technologies that can help,” said Stephen Popovich, president and CEO of Clairvoyant Networks.

The stylish Theora Connect wearable is a purpose-built and affordable smartwatch for older adults. The Theora Link™ smartphone app for caregivers keeps family and professional caregivers connected to remotely monitor loved ones living in their home of choice, including assisted living and residential care. The solution tracks activity and behaviour patterns, GPS location, and enables caregivers to set up Safe Zone geofences with automatic wandering notifications. Historical data helps identify changes in routine behavioural patterns that might signal a developing issue that could be resolved with early, potentially eliminating an upsetting and costly emergency room visit. Support for multiple methods of voice communication allows only listed family and to call, eliminating SPAM calls. The Quik Connect™ auto-answering audio on the wearable enables caregivers to stay in touch even when their care recipients can’t answer on their own.

Vince Morelli, president of SafeTracks GPS Canada, commented, “We have been serving Canadian customers with specialized GPS tracking technology for over 10 years. Clairvoyant Network’s commitment to product line expansion in this rapidly expanding population means we can better serve all our existing and new customers throughout the coming years as the need for in-home care continues to grow. We’re are very excited to introduce Theora Care to our existing Canadian customers and build on this by creating lasting relationships with new customers who seek innovative technology that will safeguard their loved ones.”

One SafeTracks customer family shared, “Mom and Dad live in Alberta, while most of the family lives elsewhere. Mom was diagnosed with dementia, and its been very stressful to our family to make sure she is safe. Unpredictably her wandering has increased, and with dad’s age we need the confidence to keep her at home. With the severe weather you deal with in the cold Alberta winters, we searched for a solution to provide us with the peace of mind that we desired. We found SafeTracks, and we are thankful for their proactive approach to safety and security of our loved ones.”

