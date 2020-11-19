Ondot Named to 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

Company recognized as a fastest growing technology company in North America

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, has been named to the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List, which recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in North America.

Companies that made the list were announced in a digital event on Nov. 17. For 26 years, the list has included technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies that combine technological innovation, entrepreneurship and rapid growth. These companies include public and private organizations that have their own proprietary technology and are located throughout North America. Winners are selected based on fiscal-year revenue growth over a three-year period.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with Card App, a digital card management platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800 669 6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com