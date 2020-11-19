RAPID DOSE THERAPEUTICS Corp. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER
BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario – November 19, 2020 - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), a Canadian life sciences company focused on innovative drug and active ingredient delivery solutions, is pleased to announce it has, as of November 18, 2020, received a Revocation Order under the securities legislation of Ontario by the Ontario Securities Commission.
As previously disclosed, the OSC issued cease trade orders relating to the Company's filing of the audited consolidated financial statement for the year ended February 29 2020 and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) relating to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 29, 2020 and certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.
In conjunction with the filing of the Restated Documents, the 2020 Annual Filings, and the interim consolidated financial statements and corresponding MD&A for the interim periods ending May 31 and August 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Financial Disclosure Documents"), the OSC has fully revoked the CTO.
Copies of the Financial Disclosure Documents are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a Canadian Life Sciences company providing innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry — including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT also provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program enabling RDT’s QuickStrip™ proprietary cannabis delivery technology to be licensed to select operators in identified markets. RDT’s service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue and facilitate rapid expansion into emerging markets across multiple consumer segments.
For more information, visit: www.rapiddose.ca
For inquiries please contact:
Mark Upsdell
CEO
mupsdell@rapid-dose.com
Ofc (416) 477-1052
Pat McCarthy
Managing Director Capital Markets
pmccarthy@leedejonesgable.com
Ofc (416) 365-8012
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.
Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend”, “will”, “could”, “are planned to”, “are expected to” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip™ product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues and the dismissal of the CTT lawsuit, express, as at the date of this news release, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
